Introduces STAYCAST Hotel and Institutions Streaming Solution Starting June 21
AT&T* continues to transform in-room entertainment for hotel guests and institutions across the country with a streaming solution from SONIFI Solutions, Inc. Hotels and institutions with DIRECTV services can now order STAYCASTi powered by Google Chromecast for their property. The streaming solution gives guests an at-home experience when they're on the road.
