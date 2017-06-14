InterDigital Hosts 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
InterDigital, Inc. , a mobile technology research and development company, held its annual meeting of shareholders today on the Internet through an interactive webcast. At the meeting, InterDigital shareholders approved the election of Jeffrey K. Belk, Joan H. Gillman, S. Douglas Hutcheson, John A. Kritzmacher, John D. Markley, Jr., William J. Merritt, Kai O. Oistamo, Jean F. Rankin and Philip P. Trahanas as members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2018 annual meeting of shareholders.
