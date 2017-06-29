How Much Does It Cost to Influence an...

How Much Does It Cost to Influence an Election? About $400,000

15 hrs ago

That's the sum it takes to buy followers on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, hire companies to write and disseminate fake news postings over a period of 12 months, and run sophisticated web sites to influence public opinion, according to "Hacking the actual voting process isn't worth it as it leaves traces, is very expensive and technologically challenging," Schneider said Wednesday at a security conference organized by Deutsche Telekom AG in Berlin. Yet influencing public opinion via fake news and data leaks, as is believed to have happened during the U.S. and French election campaigns, is relatively simple and "could also happen ahead of the German elections."

Chicago, IL

