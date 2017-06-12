Greenwich firm secures credit for $730M Atkins buyout
The 1 Greenwich Office Park building in Greenwich, Conn., where Conyers Park Acquisition lists its main office with backing from Centerview Capital in the same complex. Under former Jim Kilts and Dave West, formerly the CEOs of Gillette and Hershey respectively, the firm is acquiring Atkins Nutritionals for $730 million in a deal announced in April 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC