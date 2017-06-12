Greenwich firm secures credit for $730M Atkins buyout

The 1 Greenwich Office Park building in Greenwich, Conn., where Conyers Park Acquisition lists its main office with backing from Centerview Capital in the same complex. Under former Jim Kilts and Dave West, formerly the CEOs of Gillette and Hershey respectively, the firm is acquiring Atkins Nutritionals for $730 million in a deal announced in April 2017.

