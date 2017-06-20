Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analy...

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts Give Telefonica SA (TEF) a a 9.90 Price Target

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendationsfor Telefonica SA with our free daily email newsletter: Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a 9.30 price target on Telefonica SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May '17 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May '17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May '17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,897,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC