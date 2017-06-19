GE Aviation and AT&T Enable Aircraft ...

GE Aviation and AT&T Enable Aircraft Health Monitoring

9 hrs ago

GE Aviation and AT&T * Internet of Things solutions are connecting the onboard and offboard portions of the Aircraft Health and Trend Monitoring System powered PlaneConnectHTM on the Gulfstream G500, G600, G650 and G650ER business jets. The two companies made the announcement this week during the Paris Air Show.

Chicago, IL

