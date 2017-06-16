FY2017 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Lo...

FY2017 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Mccormack now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90.

