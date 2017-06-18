Fired Arizona CenturyLink employee fi...

Fired Arizona CenturyLink employee files lawsuit alleging fraud

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Fired Arizona CenturyLink employee files lawsuit alleging fraud Fired Arizona CenturyLink employee Heidi Heiser has filed a lawsuit alleging employees signed customers up for accounts without authorization. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tfeCiT An Arizona woman has filed a lawsuit alleging she was fired after raising concerns about CenturyLink employees fraudulently signing customers up for accounts without authorization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
News 10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules May 26 whackerblaster 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May '17 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May '17 Dick 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC