Executives head to White House for telecom issues summit
Executives from top telecom companies along with venture capital firms are headed to the White House tomorrow to speak with President Trump about issues including 5G, universal broadband and drones . The big four U.S. wireless firms will be represented, with AT&T chief Randall Stephenson and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure in attendance, Reuters says.
