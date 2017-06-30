Declares Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of AT&T Inc. * today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 a share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on Aug. 1, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2017.
