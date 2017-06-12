DC Circuit Denies Intervenors' Petition for Rehearing En Banc...
On March 31, 2017, the D.C. Circuit struck down FCC regulations requiring that solicited fax advertisements include opt-out notifications, holding that the TCPA did not grant the FCC the authority to impose such a requirement when, by its express terms, the TCPA applies only to unsolicited fax advertisements. Order, Yaakov v.
