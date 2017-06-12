CRTC will 'need to act' to boost wireless competition, Blais says
Days before the end of his term, the chairman of Canada's telecom regulator is warning that his successor may need to intervene directly in the wireless market to deliver more competition and lower prices for consumers. Jean-Pierre Blais, whose final day at the helm of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is Saturday, said in a speech Tuesday that Canada lacks the competition that puts "downward pressure on retail rates" seen in the U.S. industry.
