Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
The dividend is the Company's twenty-eighth consecutive quarterly dividend. Future dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's Secured Credit Facility, as amended, as well as Board approval.
