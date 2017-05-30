Ciena gearing up to address cable's d...

Ciena gearing up to address cable's deep fiber plans, CEO says

Ciena's CEO said that while it is well established with large telcos like Verizon and AT&T, the next opportunity for growth will be with cable MSOs deepening their fiber footprints in residential and business markets. Gary Smith told investors during Ciena's fiscal second-quarter 2017 earnings call that it is finding opportunities with large cable MSOs to supply optical gear to satisfy their fiber expansions fueled by business Ethernet and gigabit broadband deployments.

