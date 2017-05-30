Ciena gearing up to address cable's deep fiber plans, CEO says
Ciena's CEO said that while it is well established with large telcos like Verizon and AT&T, the next opportunity for growth will be with cable MSOs deepening their fiber footprints in residential and business markets. Gary Smith told investors during Ciena's fiscal second-quarter 2017 earnings call that it is finding opportunities with large cable MSOs to supply optical gear to satisfy their fiber expansions fueled by business Ethernet and gigabit broadband deployments.
