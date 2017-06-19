CenturyLink outage leads to lost busi...

CenturyLink outage leads to lost business for Collier store

WINK-TV Fort Myers

That's the amount of time M.J. Vandewerken and her husband, Tyler, spent trying to speak with a CenturyLink representative this weekend while they waited for service to be restored to The Barrier Reef, the store they own at the corner of Livingston and Pine Ridge roads. They didn't get to talk to anyone until Monday, when the company sent out a technician who restored their service.

Chicago, IL

