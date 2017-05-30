CenturyLink fined $123K for communication outage

State regulators have fined CenturyLink $123,000 for failing to notify state officials on time about a communications outage last fall that left thousands of customers with intermittent 911 service. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission said Thursday that the company had an outage in Klickitat and Skamania County 911 Emergency Services for two days in November 2016 but failed to notify regulators on time as required by state rules.

