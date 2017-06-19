Centurylink Accused of Millions in Fraudulent Billing -
A former CenturyLink employee has sued the company over a major scheme to bilk company customers out of millions of dollars -- by signing them up for services and lines they never ordered and did not want. Heidi Heiser, who worked from home for CenturyLink as a customer service and sales agent from August 2015 until October 2016 has sued the company over the scheme, stating she was fired shortly after pointing it out to company CEO Glen Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadbandreports.
