CenturyLink accused of fraudulent billing, spokesperson responds
CenturyLink could be in hot water after a former employee accused the company of running a Wells-Fargo-like scheme. According to a Bloomberg Business article, which you can read here , an employee named Helen Heiser says the company falsely signed customers up for accounts and services they didn't want, resulting in millions of dollars in unauthorized charges.
