Carr: Canada would consider Chinese investment proposals for oilsands
As Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr explores avenues in China to expand foreign investment in the oilsands, his government is being accused of allowing Chinese takeovers of Canadian firms with little regard for national security. Carr is on a five-day trade mission to China, pursuing partnerships and new markets for the energy and forestry sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|10-4, Good Buddy: FCC Updates Part 95, CB Rules
|May 26
|whackerblaster
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May '17
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May '17
|Dick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC