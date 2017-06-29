BT Boosts Cloud Collaboration With Integrated Cisco Spark
Today at Cisco Live, Cisco's annual IT and communications conference, BT announced the launch of BT One Collaborate Spark, a new business collaboration service that allows teams to work together more intuitively and productively regardless of location and device used. The new service brings together the collaboration tools offered by Cisco Spark with the voice services of the BT One Cloud Cisco platform.
