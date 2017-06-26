BRIEF-Assure Holdings announces Frank...

BRIEF-Assure Holdings announces Frankfurt listing under symbol 14G

BRASILIA, June 26 Brazil's top federal prosecutor charged President Michel Temer with taking multimillion-dollar bribes on Monday in a stinging blow to the unpopular leader and to political stability in Latin America's largest country.

Chicago, IL

