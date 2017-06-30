Audit: Thousands of fake or dead people enrolled in government phonea

Audit: Thousands of fake or dead peop...

Audit: Thousands of fake or dead people enrolled in government phone

14 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

One in three people enrolled in a government-subsidized phone program might not qualify for the service, with thousands of accounts belonging to either fake or dead people, according to a government audit released Thursday.

Chicago, IL

