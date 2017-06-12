Argus Upgrades Vodafone After A Quarter That Delivered 6 Times The S&P 500's Performance

The international telecom company Vodafone Group Plc received an upgrade from Argus after a quarter that outpaced the S&P 500 as a whole, an increased dividend and bullish projections for 2018. Vodafone has shifted from a single-minded mobile company to a wider business that now includes "fixed broadband, video content, cloud and website hosting," Argus analyst John Eade said in a note .

