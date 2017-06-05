Amazon, Kickstarter, Reddit will join online net neutrality protest

The Federal Communications Commission is working to unravel the government's net neutrality rules, which prohibit Internet providers from blocking or slowing websites or charging them special fees in order for their content to be displayed to consumers. The Federal Communications Commission is working to unravel the government's net neutrality rules, which prohibit Internet providers from blocking or slowing websites or charging them special fees in order for their content to be displayed to consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.