Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trad...

Altaba, formerly Yahoo, to start trading on Monday

14 hrs ago

Shares of Altaba Inc, the holding company left behind after Yahoo Inc's sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc, will begin trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Chicago, IL

