Alaska Communications Withdraws Proposal to Amend Its Incentive Award Plan
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. , the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska, today announced that its Board of Directors will no longer seek shareholder approval to amend the company's 2011 Incentive Award Plan. The proposal has been withdrawn from the agenda for the annual meeting.
