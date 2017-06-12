$120 million fine proposed for travel...

$120 million fine proposed for travel-deal robocalls

13 hrs ago

The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a $120 million fine for a scheme that appeared to trick consumers into buying vacation packages that were not what they had expected. The agency said Thursday that Miami resident Adrian Abramovich, through his companies, made calls that were faked to appear as though they were from the same area code as the people who were dialed.

