Yahoo is buying back $3 billion of stock before the Verizon deal closes

Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc. Shares in Yahoo, which has a 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, were up 0.6 percent at $50.15 in premarket trading. Yahoo said it would pay between $50.79 and $44.74 per share based on its calculations, Alibaba's share price and timing of the buyback.

