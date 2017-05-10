Worldwide rasomware attack seems to use tools stolen from NSA

The online world has been rocked by a massive ransomware attack this morning - and early reports indicate it could be perpetrated with software stolen from the US government's National Security Agency . If so, it will be a challenge for New Zealander Chris Liddell, recently named director of US President Donald Trump's Council for American Technology, which is charged with upgrading and securing US government IT systems, and includes intelligence agency heads among its members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBR Newsroom.