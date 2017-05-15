Voip-Pal.Com Announces Plans to Increase Damage Demands in Lawsuits vs Apple, Verizon and AT&T

Voip-Pal.com , Inc. announces their intent to increase the damage claims in its lawsuits against Apple, Verizon and AT&T. Over the past few months the Company has been reevaluating the initial damage calculation claims made in its February 2016, lawsuits against Apple, Inc, in the United States District Court, District of Nevada case number 2:16-CV-00260, Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless and AT&T Corp. in the United States District Court, District of Nevada, case number 2:16-cv-00271.

