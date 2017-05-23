Vodafone Malta to merge with cable operator Melita

Vodafone Group, along with Apax Partners Midmarket SAS and Fortino Capital, announced an agreement to combine Melita and Vodafone Malta on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 telco said the transaction would combines Vodafone Malta, the country's "leading mobile operator" with a 4G mobile network covering 99% of the Maltese population, with Melita, the cable, broadband and pay television provider, with a network covering 99% of Maltese households.

