UPDATE 1-United Internet buys Drillisch to stir up German telecoms market
FRANKFURT, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet plans to buy a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a staggered stock and cash deal which will boost competition at the low end of the crowded German telecoms market. United Internet plans to combine Drillisch and its own 1&1 consumer fixed-line and mobile business within the group, maintaining Drillisch's independent listing and "attractive" dividend policy, the companies said on Friday.
