UPDATE 1-United Internet buys Drillis...

UPDATE 1-United Internet buys Drillisch to stir up German telecoms market

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FRANKFURT, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet plans to buy a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a staggered stock and cash deal which will boost competition at the low end of the crowded German telecoms market. United Internet plans to combine Drillisch and its own 1&1 consumer fixed-line and mobile business within the group, maintaining Drillisch's independent listing and "attractive" dividend policy, the companies said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May 9 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... Apr 26 He Named Me Black... 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr '17 USS LIBERTY 50
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC