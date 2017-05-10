UPDATE 1-United Internet buys Drillisch to stir up German telecoms market

FRANKFURT, May 12 German internet service provider United Internet plans to buy a majority stake in mobile operator Drillisch in a staggered stock and cash deal which will boost competition at the low end of the crowded German telecoms market. United Internet plans to combine Drillisch and its own 1&1 consumer fixed-line and mobile business within the group, maintaining Drillisch's independent listing and "attractive" dividend policy, the companies said on Friday.

