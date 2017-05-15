UPDATE 1-Germany's BSI says more German companies affected by cyber attacks
May 15 The German federal cyber agency, BSI, on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface. BSI President Arne Schoenbohm urged companies hit by the virus to report attacks through normal confidential channels and avoid payments to hackers under any circumstances.
