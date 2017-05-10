UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom Q1 core profit beats expectations

FRANKFURT, May 11 Deutsche Telekom reported a better-than-expected 7.5-percent rise first-quarter core profit and sales on Thursday, helped by growth in Germany and the United States. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation excluding special items rose to 5.55 billion euros , above the average estimate of 5.48 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

