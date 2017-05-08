UPDATE 1-Corvex's Meister reveals 5.5 pct stake in CenturyLink

May 8 Activist investor Keith Meister revealed his fund's newest investment on Monday, detailing a bet on CenturyLink Inc and describing the telecom infrastructure company's pending purchase of Level 3 Communications Inc as "game changing" for the industry. Meister, speaking at the Sohn Conference in New York, said Corvex Management LP owns a 5.5 percent stake in the company.

