UPDATE 1-Canada's Bell says it ignored hackers payment demands, some info leaked
May 16 A hacker who stole almost two million customer email addresses from Canada's largest telecommunications company sought payment from BCE Inc's Bell Canada before posting some of the data online, a company spokesman said. "A demand for payment was made by the hacker, but it was not paid," Bell spokesman Marc Choma said via email on Tuesday.
