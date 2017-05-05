United Fire Group Inc. Holds Stake in BCE Inc.
United Fire Group Inc. maintained its position in shares of BCE Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the utilities provider's stock at the end of the first quarter.
