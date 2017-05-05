Telenor ASA (TELNY) Posts Earnings Re...

Telenor ASA (TELNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

19 hrs ago

Telenor ASA posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04.

