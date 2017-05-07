Telecom Italia SpA (TI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines , the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications , and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|2 hr
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC