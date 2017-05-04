Telecom Italia shares up 2 pct after strong first quarter

May 4 Shares in Telecom Italia rose more than 2 percent on Thursday after Italy's biggest phone group reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in quarterly core earnings, helped by cost cuts and strong results from its domestic operations. The company, controlled by French media group Vivendi , said first quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 1.99 billion euros , compared with the 1.95 billion euros of an analyst consensus provided by the company.

