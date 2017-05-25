Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Stake Maintained by Fintech Telecom, LLC
The investor owns 95,005,930 shares of the stock worth $2,326,695,226. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included David Martinez, Fintech Advisory Inc, Fintech Telecom, LLC, Sofora Telecomunicaciones SA and Nortel Inversora SA.
