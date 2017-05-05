Tele2 aims for 53 LTE regions this year; Rostelecom discusses takeover potential
The official added that a previous target of reaching 13 additional regions in full-year 2017 has been upped to 25, which would take the total footprint to 53 . The company added that it will raise in FY17, whilst it expects to enter positive cash flow by the end of the year, as annual revenue growth is targeted at around 5.5% to reach approximately RUB112.0 billion .
