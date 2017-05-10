Straight Path to be bought by Verizon

Straight Path to be bought by Verizon

Read more: Reuters

May 11 Straight Path Communications Inc said it agreed to be bought by No.1 U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc for an enterprise value of about $3.1 billion. The $184 per share all-stock offer represents a discount of 17.8 percent to Straight Path's close on Wednesday.

