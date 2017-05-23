Sprint Powers Network Infrastructure to Weather the Storm This Hurricane Season
Sprint's experienced Emergency Response Team stands ready, having provided voice, broadband data, cellular, and satellite infrastructure for thousands of weather related crisis and special events. In order to protect its wireless network from the impact of a tropical storm and keep customers connected during a natural disaster, Sprint has taken various preparedness measures including: Investing billions of dollars in coastal states from Maine to Texas, including investment in new cell site equipment, batteries, and greater fiber backhaul.
