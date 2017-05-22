Sling Media Releases SlingStudio Nationwide
Sling Media today announced the availability of its SlingStudio multi-camera production and live video broadcasting system in-store and online at B&H Photo Video, as well as MySlingStudio.com. Sling Media L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corp. Starting at $999, SlingStudio is the industry's first affordable, wireless, portable multi-camera production solution that lets users of all skill levels record, monitor and edit four HD video inputs from up to 10 connected cameras and smartphones.
