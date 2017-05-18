Sky TV, Vodafone detail appeal on merger decision

Sky Network Television and Vodafone New Zealand have detailed their appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision blocking their merger, arguing the regulator was mistaken to find the combined group would substantially lessen competition, and the ruling should be reversed. The pay-TV operator and telecommunications group filed an appeal against the Commission's ruling in the High Court in March, to give them time to consider the regulator's reasoning against the decision.

