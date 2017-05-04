Siemens Siemens signs agreements with Uganda and Sudan
Siemens will work more closely with the African countries Uganda and Sudan in the areas of power supply, industry, transportation and healthcare. The African states signed the corresponding Memoranda of Understanding at the World Economic Forum 2017 in the South African city of Durban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|Thu
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Apr 26
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC