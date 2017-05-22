Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces Planned Retirement of ...

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Earle A. MacKenzie has informed the company of his intent to retire. Shentel has retained Spencer Stuart, an executive search firm, to initiate an open and comprehensive search for Mr. MacKenzie's replacement. Mr. MacKenzie has agreed to stay with the company until his successor is hired and for a period of time thereafter to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

