S&P may disconnect the telecom services sector index
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Sector index .SPLRCL as-we-know it may have to hang up on investors, as its creators are considering a restructuring of the once-hot index which has shrunk to just four companies from 14. After years of consolidation and diversification, today's telecommunications sector would be unrecognizable to investors in the index, which was created in 1996. "The telecom sector has evolved," said David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee, S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|May 20
|May-24th-weekend
|6
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|May 17
|Ma Bell
|10
|Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over...
|May 17
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|2
|Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global...
|May 9
|Peter puck
|1
|Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s...
|May 8
|Dick
|1
|Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo...
|May 4
|Noah
|2
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|Apr 28
|Stevecarr123
|1
