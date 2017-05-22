S&P may disconnect the telecom services sector index

The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Sector index .SPLRCL as-we-know it may have to hang up on investors, as its creators are considering a restructuring of the once-hot index which has shrunk to just four companies from 14. After years of consolidation and diversification, today's telecommunications sector would be unrecognizable to investors in the index, which was created in 1996. "The telecom sector has evolved," said David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

