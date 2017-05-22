S&P may disconnect the telecom servic...

S&P may disconnect the telecom services sector index

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Sector index .SPLRCL as-we-know it may have to hang up on investors, as its creators are considering a restructuring of the once-hot index which has shrunk to just four companies from 14. After years of consolidation and diversification, today's telecommunications sector would be unrecognizable to investors in the index, which was created in 1996. "The telecom sector has evolved," said David Blitzer, Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) May 20 May-24th-weekend 6
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) May 17 Ma Bell 10
News Protests planned Thursday on FCC's vote to over... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 2
News Nortel Canada Announces Effectiveness of Global... May 9 Peter puck 1
News Prysmian awarded a $300 million optical cable s... May 8 Dick 1
News Crews remove mangled transformer that caused Mo... May 4 Noah 2
News FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ... Apr 28 Stevecarr123 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC