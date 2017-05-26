Rostelecom, Tattelecom study 5G pilot project in Tatarstan
Russian national telco Rostelecom has announced the signing of an agreement with the government of the Republic of Tatarstan and local telecoms operator Tattelecom to study the rollout of a pilot 5G mobile network in the republic. According to the protocol, which was inked in Tartarstan's capital Kazan, the parties plan to jointly develop a 5G pilot network, as well as resolve issues concerning radio frequency resources and spectrum licensing for trialling the technology.
